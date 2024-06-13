Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" Copper-Nickel Reeded edge - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" Copper-Nickel Reeded edge - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,7 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2308 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
