Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4)