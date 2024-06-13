Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 MW JMN "Marie Curie". Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1967 "Marie Curie" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2308 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
