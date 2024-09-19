Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

