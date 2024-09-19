Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
