Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1975 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
