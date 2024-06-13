Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 MW "We were - We are - We will be". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1970 "We were - We are - We will be" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

