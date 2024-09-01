Pattern 10 Zlotych 1988 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (2)