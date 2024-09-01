Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1988 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

