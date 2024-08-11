Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1988

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1988 MW
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1988 MW
20 Zlotych 1988 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1988 MW
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1988 MW
10 Zlotych 1988 MW Copper-Nickel
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1988 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1988 MW
5 Zlotych 1988 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Zlote 1988 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1988 MW
2 Zlote 1988 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Zloty 1988 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1988 MW
1 Zloty 1988 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 27

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification Gold
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification Gold
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification Gold
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 27

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Jozef Pilsudski
50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Jozef Pilsudski Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 213
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification Silver
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II Silver
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Jadwiga
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Jadwiga
500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Jadwiga Silver
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 53

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising
100 Zlotych 1988 MW 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising Copper-Nickel
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Jadwiga
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Jadwiga
100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Jadwiga Copper-Nickel
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 58

Pattern coins

Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Nickel
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Silver
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Platinum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern Jadwiga
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern Jadwiga
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern Jadwiga Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern Jadwiga
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern Jadwiga
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern Jadwiga Silver
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Copper-Nickel
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga
100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW Pattern Jadwiga Copper-Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising
100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising
100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising Copper-Nickel
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern
10 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern Aluminum
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Zlote 1988 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1988 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1988 MW Pattern Brass
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 3
