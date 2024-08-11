Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1988
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
Silver commemorative coins
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET John Paul II - 10 years pontification Silver
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 87
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 21
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Platinum
Average price —
Sales
0 0
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Silver
Average price —
Sales
0 0
5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 29
2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 35
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 36
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 15
1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern John Paul II - 10 years pontification Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 26
500 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 41
200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Copper-Nickel
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 22
100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 29
100 Zlotych 1988 MW Pattern 70 years of Greater Poland Uprising Copper-Nickel
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 2
