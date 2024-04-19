Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,3 g
- Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW BCH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (16)
- Bereska (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Darabanth (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (8)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numedux (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WCN (25)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (101)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search