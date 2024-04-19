Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW BCH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

