50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW BCH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (177) AU (3) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS68 (3) MS67 (8) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) PF70 (1) PF69 (8) PF68 (3) PF67 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (11) Service NGC (28) PCG (1) PCGS (4)

