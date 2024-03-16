Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

