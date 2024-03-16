Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF68 (4) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (6) GCN (1)