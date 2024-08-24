Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 10000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

10000 Zlotych 1982-1986 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 CHI SW Gold 6 6 0 01985 CHI SW Gold 5 5 0 01986 CHI SW Gold 6 6 0 0
10000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 261987 MW SW Silver - 0 0
10000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 311987 MW SW Gold 9 0 2
10000 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 211988 MW ET Platinum 1 0 01988 MW ET Silver - 0 0
10000 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 281988 MW ET Silver - 0 0
10000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Half-length portrait. Nickel 500 0 31
10000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Bust portrait. Nickel 500 0 29
