Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 19,2 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 2450 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

