Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 19,2 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (11)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 2450 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search