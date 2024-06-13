Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
473 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

