Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Bust portrait. Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Bust portrait Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Bust portrait Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

