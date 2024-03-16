Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Bust portrait. Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Search