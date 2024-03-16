Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

