Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1989

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW
20 Zlotych 1989 MW Copper-Nickel
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW
10 Zlotych 1989 MW Brass
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW
5 Zlotych 1989 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW
2 Zlote 1989 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW
1 Zloty 1989 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 17

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Average price
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II Bust portrait. Gold
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II Gold
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II Gold
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 17

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Globe. Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Player. Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II Half-length portrait. Silver
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET John Paul II Bust portrait. Silver
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Save the Monuments of Torun
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Save the Monuments of Torun
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Save the Monuments of Torun Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH Henryk Sucharski
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH Henryk Sucharski
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH Henryk Sucharski Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello Silver. Bust portrait
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Wladysław II Jagiello
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Wladysław II Jagiello
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Wladysław II Jagiello Silver. Half-length portrait
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 45

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW 50 years of the Defense War
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW 50 years of the Defense War
500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW 50 years of the Defense War Nickel
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello
500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Wladysław II Jagiello Nickel
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 23

Pattern coins

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Globe. Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Player. Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Half-length portrait. Nickel
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Bust portrait. Nickel
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern Save the Monuments of Torun
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern Save the Monuments of Torun
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern Save the Monuments of Torun Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello Nickel. Half-length portrait
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello Nickel. Bust portrait
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH Pattern Henryk Sucharski
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH Pattern Henryk Sucharski
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH Pattern Henryk Sucharski Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Pattern 50 years of the Defense War
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Pattern 50 years of the Defense War
500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Pattern 50 years of the Defense War Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello
500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
20 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern Brass
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
10 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
10 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern Brass
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
5 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern
5 Zlotych 1989 MW Pattern Aluminum
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern Iron
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1989 MW Pattern Aluminum
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern
1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern
1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern
1 Zloty 1989 MW Pattern Aluminum
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 22
