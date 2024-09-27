Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1989
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
Silver commemorative coins
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Globe. Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 34
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Player. Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 35
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Globe. Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 26
20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990 Player. Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 42
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET Pattern John Paul II Half-length portrait. Nickel
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 31
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello Nickel. Half-length portrait
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 30
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB Pattern Wladysław II Jagiello Nickel. Bust portrait
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 33
