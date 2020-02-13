Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
