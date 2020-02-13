Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1989 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,88 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,253,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

