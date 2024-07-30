1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

