Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,1 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0969 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search