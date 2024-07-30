Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0969 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

