Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Gold commemorative coins 1000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

1000 Zlotych 1982-1986

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 CHI SW Gold 900 1,700 0 1181985 CHI SW Gold - 5 0 61986 CHI SW Gold 83 53 0 0
1000 Zlotych 1987

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW SW Gold 201 0 3
1000 Zlotych 1988

John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Gold 1,000 0 27
1000 Zlotych 1989

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Gold 1,000 0 17
