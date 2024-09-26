Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Gold commemorative coins 1000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
1000 Zlotych 1982-1986John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1982 CHI SW Gold 900 1,700 0 1181985 CHI SW Gold - 5 0 61986 CHI SW Gold 83 53 0 0
1000 Zlotych 1987John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1987 MW SW Gold 201 0 3
1000 Zlotych 1988John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1988 MW ET Gold 1,000 0 27
1000 Zlotych 1989John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Gold 1,000 0 17
