1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,880. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (5) Condition (slab) PF69 (8) PF68 (5) PF67 (4) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (13) Service NGC (16) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (2)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (3)