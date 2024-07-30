Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0969 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,880. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PF69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

