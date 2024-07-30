Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Pure gold (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2768 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
13214 $
Price in auction currency 53000 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2013
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

