1000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,4 g
- Pure gold (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2768 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
13214 $
Price in auction currency 53000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
