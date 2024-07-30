Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Pure gold (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 900
  • Mintage PROOF 1,700

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ANACS
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO ICG
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

