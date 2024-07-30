1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

