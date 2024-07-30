Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1000 Zlotych 1986 CHI SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,4 g
- Pure gold (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 83
- Mintage PROOF 53
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
