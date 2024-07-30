Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure gold (0,0999 oz) 3,1069 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 201
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1538 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1613 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
