Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 95,974,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

