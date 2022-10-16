Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search