20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF67 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4)