Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Silver. Bust portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Bust portrait

Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Silver Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Silver Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numis poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Silver. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 59 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

