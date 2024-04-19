Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Silver. Bust portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Bust portrait
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Silver. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 59 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
