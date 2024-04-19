5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Silver. Bust portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Silver. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

