Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver commemorative coins 5000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
5000 Zlotych 1989Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Silver 20,000 0 40
5000 Zlotych 1989Save the Monuments of Torun
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Silver 20,000 0 29
5000 Zlotych 1989Henryk Sucharski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW BCH Silver 25,000 0 45
5000 Zlotych 1989Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW AWB Silver. Bust portrait 8,000 0 45
5000 Zlotych 1989Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW SW Silver. Half-length portrait 2,500 0 45
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search