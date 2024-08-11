Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Silver commemorative coins 5000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

5000 Zlotych 1989

Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Silver 20,000 0 40
5000 Zlotych 1989

Save the Monuments of Torun
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Silver 20,000 0 29
5000 Zlotych 1989

Henryk Sucharski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW BCH Silver 25,000 0 45
5000 Zlotych 1989

Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW AWB Silver. Bust portrait 8,000 0 45
5000 Zlotych 1989

Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW SW Silver. Half-length portrait 2,500 0 45
