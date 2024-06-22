Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello". Silver. Half-length portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW SW. Silver. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
