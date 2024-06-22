Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello". Silver. Half-length portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Half-length portrait

Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" Silver Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" Silver Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW SW. Silver. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
