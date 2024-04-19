Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Save the Monuments of Torun" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2614 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Save the Monuments of Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
