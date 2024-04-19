Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Save the Monuments of Torun" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2614 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Save the Monuments of Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search