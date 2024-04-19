5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Save the Monuments of Torun". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Save the Monuments of Torun" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2614 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (13) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (10)

Wójcicki (6)

Wu-eL (2)