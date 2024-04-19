Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Henryk Sucharski" with mark MW BCH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Henryk Sucharski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search