Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

