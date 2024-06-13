Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
