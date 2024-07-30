Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 373,2 g
  • Pure gold (11,9867 oz) 372,8268 g
  • Diameter 70 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
39413 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

