200000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

