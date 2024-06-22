Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Half-length portrait. Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Half-length portrait. Silver

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Half-length portrait Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Half-length portrait Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2826 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 PCG
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

