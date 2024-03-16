Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (21)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
