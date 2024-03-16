Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) Service NGC (9)

Seller All companies

GGN (2)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (21)

WDA - MiM (3)