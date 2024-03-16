Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search