10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (41) UNC (15) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) PF70 (1) PF69 (9) PF68 (2) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (12) PCG (1) GCN (1)

