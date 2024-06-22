Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Bust portrait. Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,10 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
