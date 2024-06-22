Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Bust portrait. Silver

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Bust portrait Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Bust portrait Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,10 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search