Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 10,135,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3712 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search