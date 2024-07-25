Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 10,135,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3712 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search