1 Zloty 1989 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 49,410,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1989 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1414 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
