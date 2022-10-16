Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1989 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1989 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 49,410,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1989 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1414 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

