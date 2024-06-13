Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search