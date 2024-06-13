Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
