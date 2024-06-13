Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7117 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
