Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7117 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (37) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) SP68 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

