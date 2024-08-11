Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)