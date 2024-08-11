Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search