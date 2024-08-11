Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
