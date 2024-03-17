Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2341 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
