Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1989 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 80,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2341 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
