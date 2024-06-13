Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,0 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

