Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Globe. Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Globe. Silver

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Globe Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Globe Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1989 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Globe. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1552 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1989 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

