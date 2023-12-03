20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Globe. Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1989 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Globe. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1552 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (11) Condition (slab) PF69 (3) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4)

