20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Globe. Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Globe. Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,3 g
- Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1989 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Globe. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Where to sell?
