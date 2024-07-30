Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Bust portrait. Gold

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Bust portrait Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Bust portrait Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22687 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3061 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2180 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search