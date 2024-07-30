Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Bust portrait. Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Bust portrait. Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22687 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2180 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
