Gold commemorative coins 10000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
10000 Zlotych 1982-1986John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1982 CHI SW 200 700 1 571985 CHI SW - - 0 41986 CHI SW 6 13 0 0
10000 Zlotych 1987John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1987 MW SW Gold 201 0 6
10000 Zlotych 1988John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1988 MW ET Gold 1,000 1,000 0 39
10000 Zlotych 1989John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Bust portrait. Gold 1,000 1,000 0 46
