10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 34,5 g
- Pure gold (0,9983 oz) 31,05 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 152,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
38021 $
Price in auction currency 152500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10339 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
