Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 34,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,9983 oz) 31,05 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 152,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
38021 $
Price in auction currency 152500 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10339 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1985 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search