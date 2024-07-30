Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 201

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7470 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6453 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

