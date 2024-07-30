10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (24) UNC (15) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (4) MS66 (1) PF69 (4) PF68 (8) PF67 (2) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (9) Service NGC (18) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (8)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stack's (6)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (5)