Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1978 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search