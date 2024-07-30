Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1978 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
