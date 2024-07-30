10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (25) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) PF69 (3) PF68 (5) PF67 (3) PF65 (1) PF62 (4) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (14) DPL (1) Service ANACS (1) NGC (26) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Heritage (16)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (9)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Rauch (1)

Sedwick (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (2)