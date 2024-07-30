Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 34,5 g
- Pure gold (0,9983 oz) 31,05 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 200
- Mintage PROOF 700
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
3119 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4072 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
