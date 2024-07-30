Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 34,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,9983 oz) 31,05 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 200
  • Mintage PROOF 700

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
3119 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4072 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - February 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
