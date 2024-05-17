H.D. Rauch
Company Description
- Name H.D. Rauch
- Country Austria
- Year of foundation 1948
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.hdrauch.com
Vienna Office
- Country Austria
- City Vienna
- Address Graben, 15
- Phone +4315333312
- Email rauch@hdrauch.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 25, 2025 March 29, 2025 46. E-AUKTION 2932 490,841 $
February 7, 2025 Auktion e-Live 45 787 307,035 $
December 12, 2024 Auktion 119 348 -
December 12, 2024 December 13, 2024 Auktion 119 1169 1,533,200 $
October 16, 2024 October 20, 2024 44. E-AUKTION 3637 466,898 $
June 25, 2024 June 27, 2024 Auktion 118 2070 1,926,888 $
April 3, 2024 April 7, 2024 43. E-AUKTION 3832 579,526 $
December 8, 2023 December 9, 2023 Auktion 117 1611 1,872,625 $
December 7, 2023 Auktion 117 380 213,191 $
September 19, 2023 September 24, 2023 42. E-AUKTION 3456 489,755 $
June 15, 2023 June 17, 2023 Auktion 116 1686 1,832,651 $
June 15, 2023 Auktion 116 489 145,980 $
February 25, 2023 February 27, 2023 41. E-AUKTION 2423 299,427 $
December 8, 2022 December 9, 2022 Auktion 115 1454 1,601,307 $
September 23, 2022 September 25, 2022 Auktion e-Live 40 3086 349,386 $
June 18, 2022 ORDENSAUKTION 1240 181,420 $
June 16, 2022 June 17, 2022 Auktion 114 1412 1,967,224 $
March 4, 2022 March 6, 2022 Auktion e-Live 39 2085 322,198 $
January 17, 2022 January 18, 2022 Auktion 113 1400 1,937,089 $
October 15, 2021 October 17, 2021 Auktion e-Live 38 2658 480,505 $