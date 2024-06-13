Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,7 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Henryk Sucharski" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW BCH "Henryk Sucharski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Henryk Sucharski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 5000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search