Pattern coins 5000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
5000 Zlotych 1987 PatternJohn Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 271987 MW SW Gold 9 0 1
5000 Zlotych 1988 PatternJohn Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 29
5000 Zlotych 1989 PatternJohn Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 30
5000 Zlotych 1989 PatternSave the Monuments of Torun
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 32
5000 Zlotych 1989 PatternTorun - Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 28
5000 Zlotych 1989 PatternWladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW SW Nickel. Half-length portrait 500 0 30
5000 Zlotych 1989 PatternWladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW AWB Nickel. Bust portrait 500 0 33
5000 Zlotych 1989 PatternHenryk Sucharski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 34
