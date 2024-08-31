Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 5000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

5000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 271987 MW SW Gold 9 0 1
5000 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 29
5000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 30
5000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Save the Monuments of Torun
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 32
5000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 28
5000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW SW Nickel. Half-length portrait 500 0 30
5000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW AWB Nickel. Bust portrait 500 0 33
5000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Henryk Sucharski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 34
