Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,4 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2900 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,525. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search