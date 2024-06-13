Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2900 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,525. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (3)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wu-eL (1)